SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today the appointment of Maryam AlMohri as Acting Chief Risk Officer. This step underscores SICO’s commitment to developing its human capital and appointing the best qualified talents in senior positions in order to achieve the bank’s growth goals.

Maryam AlMohri brings a wealth of experience in risk management to her role as Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO, specializing in asset management, treasury, brokerage and investment banking. Maryam’s journey with SICO began in 2017, and her most recent position before this appointment was Vice President of Risk Management. Prior to joining SICO, she held the position of Assistant Manager in ALM Reporting and Capital Management at Gulf International Bank.

Maryam expressed her excitement in taking on the role of Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO, stating, “I'm delighted to assume the role of Acting Chief Risk Officer at SICO during this exciting time of growth for the bank and the regional markets. Today's increasingly complex world of risks requires new strategies and solutions. My focus will be on further fostering a culture of risk management throughout the organization to support ongoing value creation and a more sustainable and successful business for our clients, investors, and employees.”

Maryam holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a first-class Master of Science (MSc) in Investment Banking & Islamic Finance from the University of Reading, United Kingdom. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Finance and Investment Management from Northumbria University, United Kingdom. Additionally, she is a qualified Chartered Islamic Finance Professional (CIFP).

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with over USD 5 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based investment banking company, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees across the Group.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com