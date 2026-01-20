Muscat, Oman – SEE Holding, the global sustainability specialist in the design and development of future-ready, sustainable cities, has welcomed Maye Musk, as the Global Voice of The Sustainable City, reflecting a shared commitment to wellbeing, longevity, quality of life, and human-centred urban living, as the model continues to expand in Oman through The Sustainable City – Yiti.

A world-renowned wellness advocate and author, Musk brings a perspective shaped by lived experience rather than trend-driven narratives. Her appointment reflects The Sustainable City’s approach to sustainability as a holistic way of life, one that places people, community, and long-term well-being at the centre of urban development. This philosophy is central to the development of The Sustainable City – Yiti, where sustainability principles are being thoughtfully adapted to the local context.

Musk visited The Sustainable City last year, where she explored its integrated approach to sustainable urban living and experienced firsthand how environmental responsibility, thoughtful planning, and quality of life intersect in practice. Her visit included engagement with residents and tours of key facilities, including SEE Institute and Sanad Village, offering insight into the people-first principles that underpin The Sustainable City model and are already embedded within The Sustainable City – Yiti’s masterplan.

As Global Voice, Musk will contribute to shaping conversations around how cities can better support healthy, balanced lives across generations, amplifying ideas, dialogue, and real-world examples that demonstrate how thoughtful design and sustainable planning can enhance everyday life.

“The cities we build shape how we live, how we age, and how we connect with one another,” said Maye Musk. “What drew me to The Sustainable City is its calm confidence, its focus on safety, nature, community, and quality of life, that I experienced firsthand during my visits. It reflects a way of living that supports well-being at every stage of life.”

Designed as a blueprint for future-ready communities, The Sustainable City integrates environmental responsibility with social and economic sustainability, bringing together clean energy, food security, clean mobility, and circular economy principles alongside nature, biodiversity, inclusion, and human connection. The collaboration with Musk reinforces the brand’s global outlook and its belief that meaningful impact is driven by measurable outcomes, long-term value creation, and human-centric design.

Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, developers of The Sustainable City brand, commented: “Maye brings a rare combination of credibility, clarity, and lived wisdom to the global conversation around how we live and how we build for the future. Her voice aligns naturally with our belief that sustainability must translate into real impact, measured not only through performance and outcomes, but through the quality of life our cities enable for people every day.”

Developed by SEE Holding, The Sustainable City has been recognised as the happiest community in the GCC for three consecutive years and has evolved into a scalable model for sustainable urban development, with projects underway and operational across the region, including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Oman. In Oman, this vision is being brought to life through The Sustainable City – Yiti, reinforcing the country’s ambitions for sustainable growth, inclusive communities, and future-ready urban development. As the brand continues to expand into new markets, its focus remains on delivering future-ready communities that integrate environmental performance with social inclusion and economic resilience, demonstrating how sustainability, when designed around people, can create long-term value at scale.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman Sea and is a joint venture between SEE Holding, the creator of The Sustainable City brand, and OMRAN Group, the leader in ITC developments.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the-art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation centre for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.