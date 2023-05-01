As part of its plan to enter the Egyptian real estate market strongly, Samco Holding, has appointed Bassam Said as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, due to his long experience in the real estate sector.



Bassam Said expressed his happiness for joining the team of Samco Holding as the company is preparing to announce its ambitious plan to enter the Egyptian real estate market with a strong start that will come as a surprise to the market.



Samco Holding includes a group of major companies working in the fields of contracting, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries, and energy, and the new company is the real estate arm of the group.



Bassam Said, added that he has been working on preparing a strong sales and marketing plan that fits the company's strategy to enhance its presence among the major developers within a short period.



Bassam Said has long experience in the real estate sector that extends for more than 16 years. He obtained courses in planning and crisis management, sales and marketing management, and he is currently studying an MBA at the Arab Academy for Science.



He worked for major real estate development companies, including Palm Hills, MISR Italia, Akam, Nakheel, DIG, Amazon, and Mercon.



Bassam Said succeeded in achieving more than EGP 2bn in sales during the last two years, and he also aspires to write a new success story with Samco Holding.

