Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments, announces the launch of the GCC Chapter of 256 Network, an exclusive peer-built network bringing together decision-makers in the global alternatives market.

256 Network has over 600 members in 27 countries, with membership in the GCC increasing from 3% to 15% of overall membership. The exclusive network has over 400 asset management firms managing over $4 trillion in assets, of which 40% is in the region. The GCC Chapter of the 256 Network will be Chaired by Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments.

The event held at the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai to launch the new Middle East chapter brought together industry-leading peers from across the region in the financial investment markets including Venture Capital, Private Equity, Sovereign Funds, Family Office and other financial institutions and affiliates. The event also held an industry speaking panel to share insights and experiences across a variety of panel topics, including the benefits and synergies of successful collaboration between GCC and Indian businesses and the importance of how the GCC is a captive market in attracting increased capital and entrepreneurs.

Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments and Co-Chair, 256 Network GCC Chapter, said: “I am immensely proud to be part of the 256 Network and to launch and Chair the new GCC chapter to bring together like-minded peers. I look forward to collectively sharing and fostering our innovative ideas to capitalize on the vast and attractive investment and growth opportunities across the region.”

Dhruv Sehra, Founder of 256 Network, said: “256 Network was established to bring together a strong global network of decision makers in the private markets to share peer-to-peer engagements and industry-level knowledge. Our members are from across the sphere, not only venture capital and private equity but also additional asset classes such as debt, commodities, fintech, public markets and art. We have hosted over 50 gatherings and are thrilled to launch the new GCC chapter in Dubai to enhance our expanding network and business ecosystem.”

Prashant Prakash, Partner, Accel Partners and Founding Board Member of 256 Network, said: “We’re delighted to launch the new GCC chapter of 256 Network to continue and build upon our extensive network of knowledge sharing and professional development. The launch event was a huge success and an excellent opportunity to gain insightful perspectives and meet new members to discuss the rapid growth of investment opportunity available in the GCC and future market trends.”

Speakers headlining the session at the launch event included Pankaj Gupta, Co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments, Sudhir Sethi, Chiratae Ventures, Dr Tayeb Kamali, Director General for Education & Training Development at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Prashant Prakash, Partner of Accel Partners. The session was moderated by 256 Network founder, Dhruv Sehra.

About 256 Network

The Global 256 Network is an invite-only network bringing together global decision-makers investing in private markets. The membership is curated as a commune of peers, bringing in the Managing Directors, Presidents, and Partners across VC, PE, CVC, Sovereign Funds, Endowments, Fund of Funds, Family Offices, and Industry Affiliates.

