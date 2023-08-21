DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: FeatureMind, a leading provider of digital solutions within the retail environment, today announced that Onur Tepeli has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In this role, Onur will develop and execute a growth-oriented strategy that will help to build on the company’s presence in the region, leading the FeatureMind team based out of the Middle East, Turkey and Nigeria and supporting the growth of partnerships with Salesforce, Mulesoft, Akeneo and other leading providers.

As CEO, Onur will work to support the continued growth of the businesses, adding momentum to the region and scaling the team. He will prioritise innovation, imagination and excellence in implementation that bring value to FeatureMind’s clients as customers’ businesses and operational needs shift, streamlining complex requirements.

Onur is a proven technology leader with decades of international experience in customer-centric business growth. Most recently, he served as Head of Digital Engagement Practice, Turkey at EPAM Solutions – a digital transformation services and product engineering company – where he headed up digital customer services functions for the Middle East. Before this, he worked at Emakina (now acquired by EPAM Solutions) – a full-service digital agency with global reach, as the Managing Director, UAE, having been based in Dubai for over twelve years.

Edwin Stonestreet, Managing Director at FeatureMind, said:

“I could not be more excited to welcome Onur to the team. This is an appointment that reaffirms our commitment to servicing our clients in-region with a wealth of expertise and proven competence. Onur’s knowledge and ability to take a holistic view of our business in the retail-tech space will bring great value to our company and our customers. We look forward to him continuing to drive growth and innovation within our business model, with his integral contribution to our customer-centric promise for service and results.”

Onur Tepeli, Chief Executive Officer at FeatureMind, said:

“FeatureMind brings together all the components of what is required and appreciated in this industry from world leading middleware through Order Management, Content Management, Product Information Management and innovative In Store solutions. Acting as a leader of change in end-to-end omnichannel support and management, FeatureMind is well-positioned to help customers address some of the biggest challenges and complexities that clients face today, as the march to enhanced customer experience journeys continues at pace. I am looking forward to working with this highly talented team.”

For more information about FeatureMind and its omnichannel support solutions, please visit https://featuremind.com/

About FeatureMind

FeatureMind is a full-service Digital Service Provider specialising in end-to-end retail solutions in providing intelligent insights to empower businesses. Leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies, FeatureMind offers customised solutions that drive data-driven decision-making. FeatureMind works across the Middle East and Europe, supporting customers from their offices in Dubai, The Netherlands, Turkey and Nigeria.

