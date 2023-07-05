MUFG has today announced the appointment of Yohsuke Takahashi as Regional Head for Middle East. As part of MUFG’s focus on deepening relationships with clients across the Middle East and delivering leading financing solution for the region, Yohsuke will be responsible for all operations from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch in Dubai. His appointment is effective from 5 July 2023 and will report into Hidefumi Yamamura, Deputy Regional Executive, MUFG EMEA.

Yohsuke joined MUFG in 1996 and has worked in various roles in Japan and throughout MUFG’s global footprint. Starting out in New York as part of the Investment Banking Division, he has progressed to cover securitised products and corporate planning. Most recently, Yohsuke held the role of Head of Investor Relations Office in Japan where he has led on strategic planning and investor engagement.

Yohsuke replaces Masashi Sakai, who successfully led the operations within the Middle East region since August 2020.

Hidefumi Yamamura, Deputy Regional Executive, MUFG EMEA, commented:

“Yohsuke’s extensive international experience is extremely valuable as we continue to develop important relationships with clients, regulators and stakeholders in the Middle East region. I look forward to seeing his strong leadership in action, and have no doubt he will continue to build upon Masashi’s success to strengthen MUFG’s presence in the Middle East.”

Yohsuke Takahashi, commented:

“I am excited to be leading the team in the Middle East and further growing our presence in the region. The Middle East continues to be an exciting place for innovation, sustainability and technology and I look forward to working with clients on effective and forward-thinking solutions.”

-Ends-

Contact:

Megan Wood

E: megan.wood@uk.mufg.jp

Contact:

Borouj Consulting

E: randa@boroujconsulting.com

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our clients, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Please visit our website for more information – mufgemea.com.