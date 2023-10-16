Dubai – UAE: The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the establishment of its Digital Assets Working Group, Miriam Kiwan, and Mo Ali Yusuf have been appointed as the Co-Chairs of said working group, which aims to champion for a transparent regulatory framework while also propelling the adoption and extensive use of digital assets across MENA.

Founded in 2018, the MENA Fintech Association has earned recognition as one of the top 4 fintech bodies globally. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, the association has been at the forefront of driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the fintech industry.

The newly established Digital Assets Working Group takes on a pivotal role as the leading advocate and catalyst for the advancement of clear, progressive, and sustainable regulations governing digital assets across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. This dynamic group will spearhead endeavors aimed at shaping and enhancing a comprehensive regulatory framework, cultivating an ecosystem conducive to digital asset innovation, all while upholding stability and security as paramount priorities. This dynamic working group aims to:

Propel the adoption and extensive use of digital assets across MENA.

Champion for a transparent regulatory framework.

Enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing among top-tier industry participants.

Set forth the gold standards to safeguard the security and integrity of digital assets.

Illuminate and educate stakeholders about the multifaceted nature of digital assets.

Accelerate tech talent evolution and knowledge dissemination, fortifying the broader ecosystem.

Nameer Khan, Chairman – MENA Fintech Association, expressed his enthusiastic support for the establishment of the Digital Assets Working Group, stating, “In our journey toward shaping the future of finance, we believe that clear and innovative digital asset regulation is the cornerstone. This group will be instrumental in fostering a dynamic and secure digital asset ecosystem across MENA. We are committed to embracing technological advancements while safeguarding the integrity of our financial landscape, and the Digital Assets Working Group is a vital step in that direction.”

Miriam Kiwan, Vice President of Middle East and Africa at Circle and Co-Chair of the Digital Assets Working Group, emphasized the group's mission by stating, 'Our vision is to drive innovation with responsibility, and our commitment to building a regulatory framework that supports the dynamic digital asset landscape is unwavering. As we take the lead in shaping the future of digital assets across MENA, we aim to create an environment that encourages innovation, ensures compliance, and promotes trust within this transformative ecosystem.'

Miriam stands as a visionary executive boasting an extensive career spanning more than two decades, with a remarkable footprint in Europe and the Middle East. Her profound expertise encompasses the realms of Web 3 and the nurturing of tech entrepreneurship ecosystems, strategic partnership cultivation, strategic marketing endeavors, and the art of fostering business development opportunities. Miriam's professional journey has seen her excel across diverse sectors, ranging from financial services and Web 3 / digital assets to technology, higher education, and entrepreneurship. Her forward-thinking approach and multifaceted skill set have consistently driven innovation and growth, making her a prominent figure in these dynamic industries with a global impact.

Mo Ali Yusuf, CEO of Fuze and Co-Chair of the Digital Assets Working Group, underscored the group's mission, stating, “We believe that digital assets represent the future of finance, and our goal is to facilitate their responsible growth and adoption. The Digital Assets Working Group is dedicated to developing robust regulations that foster innovation, security, and transparency. Together, we aim to shape MENA's digital asset landscape into a trusted and flourishing ecosystem, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike.”

Mo is a globally recognized business leader with a strong commitment to fueling the growth of fintech, eCommerce, and cryptocurrency. His expertise lies in navigating complex regulatory frameworks, forming strategic partnerships, and maintaining operational excellence. Mo's career is marked by a track record of securing licenses, fostering key collaborations, and ensuring top-tier operational efficiency. He stands as a visionary at the forefront of innovation in these dynamic industries, shaping their future on a global scale.

Ronit Ghose is a distinguished figure in the tech and venture capital landscape, serving as an Advisory Board member for various prominent firms and a leading university in diverse global hubs such as Dubai, London, and Cape Town. His illustrious career includes a background in policy work, even having served as a bag carrier for a former UK Prime Minister, reflecting his deep involvement in the political sphere. Ronit's expertise and influence extend into the realm of fintech, where he will play an integral role as a member of the MENA Fintech Association Digital Assets Working Group, further contributing to the evolution of this dynamic sector.

The MENA Fintech Association has partnered up with various companies such as Fuze, Circle, Binance, Meta, Circle, ADGM, DIFC, and other trailblazers across the spectrum of regulators, innovators, academia, legal firms, and venture capitalists.

About MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION:

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community; shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.

