Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Media Middle East, the media vertical of Publicis Groupe Middle East, has appointed Mazen Mroueh as Head of Performance Product and Operations. Mazen’s role will be pivotal in fostering innovation, driving operational transformation, and elevating the Groupe’s media offering to new heights in line with the refreshed approach to performance. Mazen will report to Elie Milan, who was recently appointed Chief Performance Officer for Publicis Media Middle East.

Mazen is a digital native who brings close to 15 years of experience in leadership roles overseeing performance marketing, digital media planning, adtech/martech, product marketing, measurement, and transformation for both agency and client-side across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. His early career started with Publicis Media more than a decade ago with a focus on performance marketing, and he is re-joining from his last role with Techcombank, a leading financial institution in Vietnam, where he served as an Advisor on integrated marketing, measurement and digital transformation.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mazen back to Publicis Media Middle East at this crucial stage of growth and innovation. His addition to the team will accelerate the Groupe’s digital leadership agenda, rooted in helping clients address their business challenges and transformation ambitions”, said Tony Wazen, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Media Middle East.

Commenting on the appointment Elie Milan, Chief Performance Officer, Publicis Media Middle East said “As a true performance media heavyweight, his global experience and intricate knowledge of every aspect of our industry will serve as a driving force, propelling our business and our talent to surpass the ordinary and set new growth benchmarks for our clients and partners across the region”.

Mazen boasts an impressive list of accolades, in 2015, he was recognised as one of the top 10 most engaged marketers in the UAE, and in 2020, he earned a place on the ‘Future 50 Drum’s List’ as one of the top 50 global marketers. He has served as a jury member for prestigious media and advertising awards including WARC, MMA Smarties and Campaign Asia, and he has been an active member of industry committees globally including Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

“I am overjoyed to return to Publicis Media Middle East and the wider Groupe. It’s a homecoming that fills me with deep personal satisfaction and professional excitement. What sets Publicis Groupe Middle East apart is its unwavering commitment to innovation, a culture that fosters creativity and adaptability, and a bold vision under the dynamic leadership of Bassel Kakish. I am thrilled to work alongside Elie Milan, Tony Wazen and the talented team here, helping shape the next chapter in this agency’s remarkable story,” said Mazen Mroueh.

