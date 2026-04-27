CAIRO, EGYPT – In a strategic move to bolster its executive leadership and drive ambitious expansion within the Egyptian real estate market, **Livingyards Developments** has announced the appointment of **Dr. Abdullah Lotfy** as its new Managing Director.



The appointment aligns with the company’s strategy of forging powerful investment alliances with major industrial and commercial entities—most notably **AM Group**. With over 30 years of experience in the food industry, AM Group maintains a formidable presence in Egypt alongside an international footprint spanning Europe, the US, Asia, and the Gulf region.



A Vision for Integrated Urban Development

Ayman Marzouk, Chairman of Livingyards and AM Group, emphasized that Dr. Lotfy’s joining adds significant weight to the company’s executive ranks.

"Our strategy relies on attracting top-tier caliber and experienced leadership to support our subsidiaries and enhance their growth potential," Marzouk stated. "We follow an investment model based on the integration of industrial, commercial, and real estate sectors to create sustainable added value."

Dr. Abdullah Lotfy expressed his commitment to translating this investment strategy into tangible, high-quality projects. He noted that Livingyards is currently developing a diverse portfolio across **New Cairo, the New Administrative Capital (NAC), and West Cairo**, focusing on geographic diversity and multi-use developments.



Project Milestones and Financial Outlook

Livingyards has reported significant construction progress across its flagship projects:

The Loft Residence Compound (NAC): Delivery of units has commenced. This 22.5-acre integrated community features 900 units, a social clubhouse, and a commercial hub, with 81% of the area dedicated to green spaces.

The Loft Downtown & The Loft Plaza (NAC):Concrete skeletons for these mixed-use (administrative, commercial, and medical) projects are now complete.

New Cairo Expansion: The company recently launched "Noir" and "Solay."Specifically, Solay, located in the prestigious Golden Square, spans 31 acres and focuses on luxury villas and hotel branded units.

Dr. Abdullah Lotfy brings over 30 years of experience in real estate development and urban planning. His career includes senior leadership roles at prominent firms such as Porto Group, Amer Group, and Tabarak Holding. His expertise extends beyond Egypt to regional markets including Jordan, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.



He holds a PhD in Architecture (Landscape specialization) from Cairo University, complemented by a Master’s in Urban Design and a Bachelor’s in Urban Planning.



As part of its roadmap, Livingyards is preparing to inject fresh investments into the Egyptian market. The company teased the launch of a **new real estate project** in the final quarter of this year, keeping further details under wraps to maintain investment momentum.



Through these strategic appointments and rapid execution, Livingyards aims to solidify its position as a leading developer, leveraging the synergy between industrial stability and real estate innovation.