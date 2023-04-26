Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has appointed Daniel Ebo as its new commercial director with a focus on fueling growth for its fast-expanding portfolio. The beachside property prides itself on hiring incredible leaders who have underpinned its growth over the years. To his new role, Daniel Ebo brings a mix of sales and marketing acumen. He has been at the helm of several global hospitality brands before holding the reigns at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort.

As a commercial growth expert with strong relationships across the EMEA region, Daniel has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in challenging markets. Thoroughly well-versed in the region's cultural diversities, Daniel's hard-hitting strategies have been bringing incredible results for regional and global hospitality names for well over twenty years.

From providing clear strategic direction through powerful communication to stimulating high performance, Daniel is known for creating a culture of execution, accountability, and exceptional performance. At Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Daniel is bringing these same visionary ethe and will support the teams in developing and implementing commercial strategies to capture business development opportunities.

Traversing marketing to sales and customer service, Daniel's cutting-edge insights will support, build, and maintain profitable partnerships with key stakeholders as he ensures that the needs of existing and new customers are being met.

Speaking about the new role, Daniel says "The Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has continued to grow in prominence in the UAE and beyond and carved a niche for itself as a go-to destination of choice in the region. I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible team and look forward to leading the development and execution of dynamic commercial strategies that will not only capture new business opportunities but also enhance relationships with existing and new customers.

