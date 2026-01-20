The Federation of Egyptian Industries announced the election of Mr. Hassan Gabry as Chairman of the Cement Industry Division for the new term. This appointment aligns with the Division's direction to leverage executive expertise capable of addressing the economic and industrial challenges facing the sector.



Hassan Gabry currently holds the position of Managing Director and CEO of Misr Cement Company Qena, and serves as a board member of the Building Materials Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries. He possesses over thirty years of experience in managing and developing cement industry operations both within Egypt and internationally.



Gabry boasts a distinguished professional record combining academic credentials with practical application. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the Faculty of Commerce at Ain Shams University and an MBA from the École Supérieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées (ESLSCA) in France. He is currently pursuing advanced studies in alternative energy substitution, reflecting his commitment to sustainability and clean energy initiatives within the industry.



In his current role, Hassan Gabry leads the operations of the Misr Cement Group through its plants in Qena and Minya, with a combined annual production capacity reaching 5 million tons. His focus is on improving operational efficiency, controlling costs, and enhancing financial and environmental sustainability.



Previously, Gabry served as the Chief Commercial Officer of the Arabian Cement Company, where he contributed to achieving annual revenues exceeding $200 million. He successfully boosted Egyptian exports of cement and clinker from 2018 to 2022, which accounted for approximately 60% of the sector's total exports during that period.



On the international front, Hassan Gabry has worked in several regional and global markets, including China, Algeria, Sudan, Bahrain, and Qatar, in addition to his prior experience with the Telecommunication Giant French company Alcatel. This has endowed him with a deep understanding of international trade mechanisms and managing cross-cultural markets.



Hassan Gabry stated: "We have a significant responsibility and a national role that comes at a precise juncture for the sector. During the new term, we aim to work on enhancing the industry's competitiveness, supporting the balance between production and demand, boosting exports, alongside expanding the use of alternative energy sources. This will achieve true sustainability for the industry and preserve its capacity for growth and job creation."



He added that the Cement Industry Division will work in coordination with government entities and the Federation of Industries to address challenges related to cost, energy, and legislation, and to create a supportive climate for industrial investment, which will positively impact the national economy.



The election of Hassan Gabry as Chairman of the Cement Industry Division for the new term comes during a phase that requires leadership with clear economic vision and executive experience capable of navigating local and regional transformations within the building materials sector.