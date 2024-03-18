CHICAGO, IL: - Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets with approximately US $56 billion in assets under management, today announced the continued expansion of its global Investor Relations team with the appointment of industry veteran Hadi Nasser as Head of Investor Relations - Middle East, effective March 11. Mr. Nasser will be based in Dubai and will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with the institutional investor community throughout the Middle East and will report to Albert Yang, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA, who is based in London.

Mr. Nasser joins the firm’s well-established investor relations team, which now exceeds 22 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Harrison Street manages assets for a global client base of approximately 600 institutional investors, served by more than 280 employees across the globe. Mr. Nasser’s appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to best-in-class client service and serving a broader set of clients in the Middle East region, including sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, family offices and other institutions.

Mr. Nasser joins Harrison Street with two decades of capital raising and client relations experience. Most recently, Mr. Nasser was Head of European and Middle Eastern Investor Relations at Rockpoint. Prior to Rockpoint, Mr. Nasser was a Managing Director at EnTrust Global, a Legg Mason affiliate, leading the firm’s activities in the Middle East for six years. Mr. Nasser has also previously held capital raising roles at Amundi and Mizuho Financial Group, where he also served the needs of European and Middle Eastern investors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hadi to Harrison Street’s growing global Investor Relations team. His decades of experience working with institutional investors in the Middle East and his local presence will allow us to meet the needs of additional clients while maintaining the high-quality service our current clients have come to expect,” said Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harrison Street. Albert Yang, Head of Investor Relations EMEA and member of the European Investment Committee for the firm said “At a time when we are seeing strong demand from Middle East investors in private real assets, we are excited to strengthen our relationships and presence in the region. We look forward to leveraging Hadi’s experience to build further interest in our differentiated and pioneering alternative real asset investment strategies.” Merrill also noted that the firm is exploring ways to bring capital and expertise to the region over time.

-Ends-

About Harrison Street

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, build-to-rent, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social, utility and digital infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago and London, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, the firm has more than 280-employees and approximately US $56 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors across the globe. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for nine years (2014-2020, 2022, 2023) and since 2019 has won 15 awards from PERE, including three for the 2023 Awards: Alternatives Investor of the Year – Global, Data Centers Investor of the Year – North America, and ESG Firm of the Year - North America. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com. (Assets under management ("AUM") reflects AUM for the Firm’s investment advisory and asset management clients, and is inclusive of the Firm’s regulatory AUM reported in its Form ADV.)

Douglas Allen

Vice President

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Doug@DLPR.com