Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the appointment of Jenan Al Askari as Vice President – Corporate Communications, further strengthening the airline’s leadership team as it advances its strategic transformation agenda.

In her new role, Ms. Al Askari will lead Gulf Air’s corporate communications function, overseeing internal and external communications, media relations, executive communications, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring alignment with the airline’s corporate priorities and long-term strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, said: “Effective communication is critical to delivering our strategy and strengthening trust with our stakeholders. Jenan brings extensive expertise in strategic and executive communications, and her appointment reinforces our commitment to clear, consistent, and impactful engagement as Gulf Air continues its transformation journey.”

Ms. Al Askari has over 20 years of experience in corporate communications, strategic positioning, and executive advisory support. She has worked closely with senior leadership teams, government entities, regulators, and media across complex and highly visible organizations. Prior to joining Gulf Air, she held senior leadership roles at Bapco Energies Group, where she led group-wide strategic communications initiatives supporting major transformation programs and stakeholder engagement efforts.

Her appointment underscores Gulf Air’s focus on strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, and supporting sustainable growth, while reinforcing the airline’s role as a key national institution representing the Kingdom of Bahrain on the global stage.

