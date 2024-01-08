Amman, Jordan: — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce that its CEO, James Michael Lafferty, has been featured in Forbes' esteemed list of top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2023. This achievement marks Lafferty's third recognition by this prestigious publication, showcasing his remarkable leadership skills, innovative drive, and unwavering commitment to achieving business excellence while making a positive impact on society.

With an awe-inspiring three-decade track record, James Lafferty has established himself as a true visionary in the business world. His transformative leadership as the leader of FHH has propelled the company to unparalleled success and exponential growth. Under his guidance, FHH achieved an unprecedented milestone, solidifying its position as a market leader. Beyond his remarkable achievements, Lafferty's leadership style has created a nurturing work environment for FHH's dedicated workforce. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, he has empowered employees to reach their full potential and contribute to the company's overall success.

James Lafferty's dedication extends beyond his business endeavors. He is determined to make a positive impact in the community and enhance the well-being of his employees. This commitment is evident through Fine Hygienic Holding's innovative initiatives, which are raising the bar for corporate social responsibility and employee wellness. A prime example of his efforts is the implementation of the Fine Flourish policy, which highlights the company's commitment to supporting female employees. This policy provides up to 12 days of annual leave for women's health-related matters, without requiring a medical certificate.

Aside from his exceptional leadership in the corporate world, Lafferty's talents extend far beyond the office. As an Olympic Coach, he demonstrates his unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and achieving greatness. One shining example of his mentorship is EJ Obiena, who currently holds the title of the second-best pole vaulter globally and will be competing in the highly anticipated upcoming Olympics. Lafferty's diverse skill set truly sets him apart as a multifaceted individual.

Under Lafferty's visionary leadership, FHH is looking ahead to transformative developments. These include the establishment of a state-of-the-art paper mill, which will be the company’s sixth, as well as a strategic plan to go public through an initial public offering (IPO). These milestones highlight FHH's unwavering commitment to innovation, expansion, and making a global impact.

It is worth noting that the ranking of the CEOs was based on various factors. These factors included their impact on the region, country, and markets they serve. Additionally, their overall experience and tenure in their current role, and the size of the company in terms of revenues, assets, and market capitalization, were taken into consideration. The achievements and performance of the CEO in the past year, as well as the innovations and initiatives implemented by them, were also factors considered in the ranking process.

