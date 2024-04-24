Cairo, Egypt: – Mashreq Egypt, in collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments (“Visa”), proudly announce the launch of the Mashreq NEO Visa Card, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of mass banking in Egypt. This groundbreaking partnership brings together two industry leaders to deliver unparalleled banking experiences to Egyptian citizens.

The synergy between Mashreq Egypt and Visa, rooted in shared values of trust and innovation, is a celebration of shared dedication to empowering individuals. It underscores the resolve to break barriers, exceed expectations, and lead the way in setting new standards of excellence and innovation in the financial services industry.

The Mashreq NEO Visa Card represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, seamless banking services, and exclusive benefits tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers. As part of this initiative, Visa’s new brand ambassador, the famous Egyptian-international football player, Mohamed Salah, will feature in Mashreq NEO Visa Card advertising in Egypt. The ad campaign will demonstrate Mashreq Egypt and Visa’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations and will celebrate the values of dedication, perseverance, and excellence. Mohamed Salah, renowned for his dedication and success, aligns perfectly with the innovative and customer-centric proposition of the Mashreq NEO Visa Card

Targeting youths and Egypt’s underbanked segments, Mashreq Egypt`, through Mashreq NEO account seeks to help people take their first step on their journeys towards financial responsibility through a seamless digital experience. Mohamed Salah's journey and success story stand as an inspiration for people to nurture their passions by leveraging the potential of small beginnings and celebrating the power of small steps.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Mashreq NEO Visa Card, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric banking solutions", said Amr El Bahey, CEO, Mashreq Egypt. "With Visa's expertise and Mohamed Salah's star power, we are empowering individuals with convenient, rewarding, and personalized experiences. This milestone represents our unwavering commitment to transforming the banking landscape, placing our valued customers at the heart of every innovation".

Malak El Baba, Vice President and Egypt Country Manager, Visa added "Our partnership with Mashreq is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the empowerment of individuals. The Mashreq NEO Visa Card represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology, seamless banking services, and exclusive benefits tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Just as Mohamed Salah's journey exemplifies the power of small steps leading to great success, our goal is to help people take their first steps towards financial responsibility through a seamless banking experience. Through this dynamic collaboration, Mashreq NEO Visa Cardholders can unlock countless of exciting opportunities, including signed memorabilia and exclusive giveaways. Clients will also stand a chance to participate in in-person or virtual meet-and-greet sessions with Mohamed Salah himself, offering an unforgettable experience for football enthusiasts.”

Last month, Mashreq Egypt introduced its Mashreq NEO account, aimed at enhancing banking interactions and catering to diverse segments of Egyptian society. The Mashreq NEO account, available for Egyptian citizens aged 15 and above, offers a seamless banking experience through the Mashreq Egypt mobile application.

"We are proud to join forces with Visa, bringing forth a new era of banking convenience and accessibility for all Egyptians" added Mohamed Talaat, Head of Retail Banking, Mashreq Egypt. “More than just a new segment, Mashreq NEO is a symbol of our pledge to provide efficient, secure, lifestyle and personalized banking experiences. We are dedicated to surpassing the expectations of different customers segments, positioning Mashreq as the premier destination that provide all our customers with their day-to-day needs with a unique experience and extremely attractive features and benefits”.

Prospective customers can apply for a Mashreq NEO account through the Mashreq Egypt mobile application, followed by a simple activation process at Mashreq branches, Fawry Plus stores, or Etisalat outlets.

Mashreq NEO account offers a host of benefits and reward points on debit card transactions, including a welcome bonus of up to EGP 1,000 and a balance-based bonus of up to EGP 1,800 in the first year, underscoring Mashreq's dedication to rewarding customer loyalty and trust.

-Ends-