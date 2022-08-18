Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced it has appointed Mohammad Ismail as its new Regional Director for the Middle East. In his new role, Ismail will lead Delinea’s regional sales and channel teams to further strengthen the company’s positioning and increase market share.

At the end of May, the company announced strong results for Q1 2022, with growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in excess of 35% and over 340 new logos added during the quarter. The results demonstrate Delinea’s ability to execute its mission and quickly respond to constantly changing customer needs as they advance in their digital transformation journeys.

“Mohammad has an excellent track record of developing successful sales and channel strategies to increase market share while providing clear benefits to end-users and partners,” said Kamel Heus, Vice President for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at Delinea. “With Mohammad leading our regional sales operations, we will further enable organizations in the region to leverage the full potential of our portfolio as they seek to harden their cybersecurity defenses.”

Ismail, a business leader with substantial expertise in growing market shares for IT companies with international footprints and global outreach, has over 22 years of experience in the US, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prior to Delinea, he served as the Vice President of sales at Shifra where he played a lead role in accelerating the company’s growth. In the early stages of his career, Ismail worked for global technology companies such as Nortel Networks, Schlumberger, Check Point, and Utimaco. He also led the Identity & Access Management business for Gemalto across the META.

“Demand for Privileged Access Management solutions has accelerated rapidly in our region, as businesses face a growing number of cyberthreats,” said Ismail. “With a local talented pool of security experts, Delinea is well positioned to help organizations across the Middle East address their security risks and protect their critical assets. I am excited to be leading the company’s sales operation in the Middle east, and I look forward to working with the local team and our channel partners to execute our growth plans.”

To learn more about Delinea, visit delinea.com.