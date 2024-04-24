Dubai, UAE: Landor, world leading brand experts, announce the new appointment of Lara Assouad as Executive Creative Director for the Middle East, to ignite regional creativity and further strengthen the global creative vision.

Lara will help to shape Landor’s creative initiatives from the Dubai studio, bringing with her expertise in bilingual branding and Arabic type design, and a passion for multicultural identities.

Lara Assouad holds a BA in Graphic Design from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a research MA in Arabic scripts and type design from the Atelier National de Recherche Typographique in Nancy, France. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a profound interest in the intricate relationship between Arabic and Latin scripts, exploring their nuances in multicultural contexts. In addition to numerous accolades and achievements in art and design, Lara has been honoured with two Certificates of Excellence in Typography from The New York Type Directors Club and as a selected artist for the Jameel Prize 4, recognized for her innovative Modular Arabic Typography project.

Having previously collaborated with Landor, Lara’s vision is to inspire her new team’s capabilities while influencing Landor’s strategic endeavours. Her role will focus the studio towards achieving the finest creative prowess for Landor’s clientele, and the creation of brands that customers and talent can’t help but love. Lara is also committed to scouting for the next generation of talent while nurturing her team’s talents to foster their growth and seamlessly integrate them into Landor’s expansive global network.

“Lara is an exceptional creative leader with remarkable attention to both systems and craft. Her return to Landor is highly anticipated. We’re ready for the passion, character, and energy she’ll bring to the Dubai studio” said Teemu Suviala, Landor’s Chief Creative Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lara back to Landor as our new Executive Creative Director in Dubai”, said Mariagrazia De Angelis, General Manager at Landor in Dubai. “Her deep understanding of the local landscape and her artistic background combined with her passion for typography and calligraphy will strengthen our creative team and maintain our leadership position in branding while aligning our global vision with the local market and driving conceptual innovation”.

Before joining Landor, Lara had served as the Creative Director of Design for Apple in the Middle East, where she played an essential role in shaping the brand's visual presence in the region and launching iconic campaigns and communication tailored to the Arab market.

In addition to her professional achievements, Lara stands out as an accomplished artist, with her work featured in numerous exhibitions such as the Scripts and Calligraphy exhibition, Paths to the Soul, by the Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia, and the current group show “We, the nation of letters” at Wasl Art Space in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I am thrilled to be back at Landor, a global reference in branding. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team in Dubai to create and build world-class brands that resonate with customers and clients in the region.”

Lara Assouad's appointment marks a significant milestone for Landor as the company continues to expand its creative capabilities and strengthen its presence in the GCC market.

