Three independent directors join Deemah’s Board to bolster governance and drive future expansion

Deemah aims to build on its 40-year legacy with a renewed focus on increasing KSA market share and global market growth

Riyadh, KSA: United Food Industries Corporation (“Deemah”), one of Saudi Arabia’s largest manufacturers of biscuits, confectionery, and snacks, announced the appointment of Mohammed Khalid Alakeel as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is part of a strategic leadership transition as Deemah positions itself for continued growth and international expansion. Founder and long-standing CEO Abdul Aziz Alakeel will remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Established in 1984, Deemah holds a commanding market share across key categories in Saudi Arabia and exports its products to over 50 countries worldwide. With a workforce of more than 1,500 employees and a fully automated manufacturing footprint, Deemah’s portfolio includes a wide array of high-quality snacks and confectionery products that have made it a household name.

Mohammed Alakeel has spent his entire career at Deemah, starting as a management trainee and rising through the ranks to lead shared services, where he oversaw human resources and information technology. As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer since 2019, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives that revitalized the company’s distribution, sales, and marketing strategies, driving growth and strengthening Deemah’s position in the market.

Chairman Abdul Aziz Alakeel commented: “Since our founding over 40 years ago, Deemah has become a brand synonymous with quality and innovation for consumers in Saudi Arabia and beyond. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, the Board and I believe Mohammed’s strategic vision and proven leadership will propel Deemah to new heights. We remain committed to supporting his efforts as he leads the company into its next era of success.”

Under Mohammed’s leadership, Deemah will prioritize investment in research and development to introduce innovative products across multiple categories, including healthier snacks and high protein products, catering to evolving consumer preferences. The company will accelerate and increase focus on the core business categories such as biscuits and cakes while expanding presence in high-growth products such as snacks while making significant investments in increasing production lines. Efforts to optimize operational efficiency will continue, ensuring seamless product availability across all markets. Additionally, Deemah will leverage technology to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement, driving a digital transformation that positions the company for sustainable growth.

“I am honored by the Board’s trust and excited to lead Deemah during this pivotal time,” said Mohammed Alakeel. “Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality products while expanding our reach globally. We will focus on innovation, operational excellence, and maintaining the trust of millions of consumers who enjoy our products every day.”

Board strengthened by independent director appointments

To support Deemah’s strategic ambitions, three independent directors have joined the company’s Board. Walid Abukhaled previously held the position of Deputy Minister for Industrial Affairs with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries. A recognized global business leader, he is the former CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and President & CEO of General Electric in KSA and Bahrain. He has extensive expertise in strategy development and global partnerships, making him a valuable asset to Deemah’s growth strategy. He currently sits on several Boards including Saudi National Industrial Development Center.

Abdulaziz Al-Bassam is a seasoned legal and investment expert with over two decades of experience managing complex transactions and strategic projects for leading companies like Saudi Aramco. He is currently the Chief Legal Officer at King Salman Park Foundation.

Abdulmalik Al Kohaji brings extensive experience in HR transformation and corporate governance, having held senior roles at SAMI where he is currently Chief Human Resources Officer.

About United Food Industries Corporation (Deemah)

Deemah, established in 1984, is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturers of biscuits, confectionery, snacks, and cakes. The company quickly expanded its biscuit production to include nine advanced production lines and launched a dedicated confectionery factory in 2001, producing toffees, hard and soft candies, and lollipops. In 2009, Deemah further diversified with a snacks factory producing potato chips, sticks, and extruded corn products.

In 2019, Deemah entered the cakes segment with high-quality offerings that gained local and international success. By 2021, all factories were fully automated, ensuring superior product quality and operational efficiency. With ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 certifications, Deemah serves Saudi customers through 15 branches / distribution centres and a fleet of over 350 trucks, reaching around 14,500 retail outlets. With over 1,500 employees, the company exports to more than 50 countries and continues to innovate with plans to launch chocolate and chocolate-coated treats, maintaining its reputation for delivering quality products.

