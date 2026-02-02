Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Dayne Turbitt as Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Dayne will lead Snowflake’s EMEA go-to-market operations by building on the company’s strong momentum within the region and helping customers accelerate AI adoption.

Dayne most recently served as the Managing Director for EMEA at global business planning and decision intelligence company Anaplan, having held this role since February 2023. Dayne brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology sales and leadership across international markets, and previously spent twelve years at EMC and Dell Technologies, where he held a series of senior leadership positions.

“We’re excited to have Dayne join us to lead our EMEA business to continued success,” said Mike Gannon, Chief Revenue Officer at Snowflake. “Dayne’s reputation for operational excellence and customer-first thinking will play a pivotal role as we look to capitalize on our strong momentum and sustained customer growth within EMEA. Under Dayne’s leadership, I am confident we will further strengthen our foothold within the region by helping our customers transform AI from a niche, expert-only function to a core business competency, as well as forging stronger relationships with our extensive partner ecosystem.

“I’m pleased to be joining Snowflake at a crucial moment for its EMEA business,” said Dayne Turbitt, Senior Vice President for Snowflake EMEA. “The company’s strong performance in FY26 so far in its first three quarters demonstrates the strength of Snowflake’s easy, connected, and trusted platform and reaffirms the value we bring to our customers. I look forward to building on this momentum and driving further success for our customers and partners across the region.”

Snowflake as the Foundation for Customers’ Enterprise Data and AI Strategies

Snowflake now has over 7,300 global accounts using Snowflake AI every week, demonstrating that Cortex AI – along with ready-to-use, standalone agentic applications such as Snowflake Intelligence – is becoming a foundational pillar of customers’ enterprise AI strategies by delivering measurable customer adoption, platform scale, and revenue impact.

For instance, to successfully deliver connected care and accomplish its ambition to become the most customer-centric healthcare company in the world, Bupa is deploying the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to transform analytics throughout all its operations, including actuarial work, clinical processes, customer experience, and contact center. Now, with a 90% reduction in data ingestion times, Bupa can make the most of its innovative AI use cases to create a happier, healthier population, delivering personalized care faster and improving patients’ health outcomes.

“Snowflake is a powerful platform that meets all our needs,” said Dan Robertson, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Bupa. “What’s really made the difference is combining it with our new federated model, and a data strategy that puts security and control first.”

As part of Siemens’ mission to create a data culture underpinned by greater transparency, the global technology enterprise has leveraged the Snowflake platform to build the Siemens Data Cloud, an open data mesh platform ecosystem that now forms the backbone of its data strategy. This has enabled Siemens to migrate several legacy data applications to the cloud and replicate ERP data from nearly 50 systems in one place and in near real time.

“Snowflake has given us substantial cost savings and efficiency gains,” said Christian Meyer, Head of Cloud Operations and Chief Technology Architect at Siemens. “We don’t have to worry about platform management or the wrong people having access to the wrong data, and the time-to-market benefits have opened unique opportunities.”

TUI Group, the largest leisure, travel, and tourism company in the world, is leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to unify data across its business and lay a foundation for AI-powered data search and discovery that will help streamline operations, empower teams to meet higher customer expectations, and increase the delivery capacity of data teams. Now, TUI teams are empowered to streamline processes and get answers to vital questions faster—potentially saving months of people hours.

“There are some great large language model tools out there, but few bring the data and AI elements together like Snowflake. That’s a really powerful advantage,” said Alina Vishniakova, Head of Technology, Technology Analytics at TUI.

“The opportunity ahead for Snowflake in EMEA is immense, as organizations across the region look to unlock greater value from their data,” said Dayne. “As evidenced by the innovative use cases undertaken by many of our customers, it’s clear that there is a strong appetite within the region for an integrated platform that unifies all data and all AI workloads. At Snowflake, we’re committed to helping organizations make the most of their data and enable them to layer AI on top without impacting security or governance controls.”

Snowflake’s Corporate Momentum in FY26

Snowflake recently announced its Q3 FY26 earnings, ending October 31, 2025. Throughout the ongoing financial year, Snowflake has continued to innovate rapidly to bring new capabilities to market that help customers realize value throughout their end-to-end data lifecycle and effectively harness AI’s potential.

In the past quarter, the company’s momentum was fuelled by the general availability of Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise AI agent, which saw the fastest adoption ramp in Snowflake history and is transforming how businesses interact with their data, delivering real-time, actionable intelligence. Snowflake Intelligence removes barriers to insights by unifying data and context so teams can quickly understand why metrics are changing and what to do next — all through natural language questions.

Throughout FY26, the company also strengthened its strategic partnerships with the world’s leading AI model providers, clouds, and application platforms to supercharge the entire data lifecycle with AI-driven capabilities, including:

A landmark partnership with SAP to unite mission-critical business data with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

to unite mission-critical business data with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. A partnership with Google Cloud to make the latest Gemini models available to over 12,600 customers within Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence, further enhancing access and customer choice.

to make the latest Gemini models available to over 12,600 customers within Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence, further enhancing access and customer choice. A $200 million agreement with Anthropic to make its Claude models available in the Snowflake platform, as well as establish a joint global go-to-market initiative focused on deploying AI agents across the world's largest enterprises.

