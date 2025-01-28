Manama, Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Daniel Lopez-Cruz will be rejoining Investcorp on 3rd March 2025 to take over from Dave Tayeh as Global Head of Private Equity, with Dave, as announced previously, scheduled to leave the firm at the end of June 2025 after the completion of an orderly transition period with Daniel. The appointment of Daniel Lopez-Cruz concludes Investcorp’s planned leadership transition and business streamlining program of the last six months, preparing the firm for its next leg of growth with a new generation of leadership elevated from within its ranks.

Daniel, who will be based in London, is a veteran of the investment industry with over 30 years’ experience in the private equity markets and returns to Investcorp after almost two years’ away, during which time he founded and led Mulhacen Limited, an advisory firm providing strategic and investment services to a number of global private equity firms including Investcorp. Prior to this, he was a senior member of Investcorp’s European Private Equity investment team for more than 18 years, most recently as Head of European Private Equity, a position he held between 2018 and 2023. He has led many of the Firm’s landmark deals in Europe including Asiakastieto, Esmalglass, and Cambio Healthcare Systems. Daniel was named by Private Equity News and Financial News as one of Europe’s 50 Most Influential People in Private Equity in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As the Global Head of Private Equity, Daniel will lead the private equity teams of Investcorp across North America, Europe, India, Asia and the MENA region, working closely with the regional heads of each of these businesses.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman at Investcorp, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel back to Investcorp as Global Head of Private Equity. Daniel is both a seasoned private equity investor and an accomplished manager and is therefore the ideal executive to lead our private equity business on the next phase of its growth journey. I want to thank Dave for his steadfast commitment to the firm and leadership over these last two decades and I look forward to working with Daniel so we can continue to strengthen our position as a leading global private equity investor.”

Daniel Lopez-Cruz, incoming Global Head of Private Equity, added: “With highly experienced private equity team members across the globe, Investcorp is well placed to capitalise on the continuous growth of the private equity markets. I am excited to re-join the firm to build on the good work done to date to create a leading global private equity franchise. Ever since I first joined Investcorp in 2005, I have been amazed by the tremendous ability of the private equity investment teams to identify and help scale high-quality businesses working in tandem with their management teams. I am looking forward to working in an equally seamless partnership with all the private equity regional heads to best position each of their businesses to benefit from the industry's strong tailwinds.”

Dave Tayeh, outgoing Global Head of Private Equity, added: “Having been with Investcorp’s Private Equity business initially starting in 1999, I have seen the significant growth of the strategy, to where we have positioned ourselves as one of the leading mid-market investors globally. As the private equity business continues to grow and strengthen further, I have no doubt that the team is in good hands with Daniel and will continue to identify and execute compelling investments in high-quality companies that will generate strong and sustainable returns to our investors.”

Daniel joined Investcorp in 2005, was promoted to Managing Director in 2010 and was Head of European Private Equity from 2018 to 2023. Prior to joining Investcorp, he worked in investment banking for 10 years with UBS and Morgan Stanley in both New York and London. Before that, he worked for The Prudential Insurance Company and Arthur Andersen in Madrid. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $53 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.