ABU DHABI - Ovasave, a Hub71 FemTech startup focused on fertility and hormonal health, has successfully completed its pre-seed round, raising $1.2 million from a mix of regional and international investors.

The round was led by PlusVC, Annex Investments, and New York-based 25 Madison, with additional backing from the UAE and Saudi-based strategic angel investors and prominent family offices.

The $1.2 million capital raised will be used to support regional expansion across the GCC, scale corporate partnerships, and launch the next phase of Ovasave’s mobile app, which will include menstrual cycle tracking, symptom monitoring, access to care, and AI-driven treatment protocols.

The raise comes as the UAE accelerates national reforms in healthcare and women’s rights, offering a timely window for FemTech innovation.

Ovasave is registered with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and supported by Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, Hub71, further aligning it with the nation’s broader digital and preventive health strategies.

Majd Abu Zant, Co-founder of Ovasave, said, “Abu Dhabi’s focus on innovation, healthcare, and entrepreneurship has created a competitive environment for founders and investors alike. As an Abu Dhabi-based startup supported by Hub71, Ovasave has benefited from a strong regulatory framework, access to capital, and proximity to regional decision-makers. It’s the right environment to build and scale high-impact ventures, and from here, we are expanding into Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

Torkia Mahloul, Co-founder and CEO of Ovasave, said, "There is a critical need for timely intervention in women’s health, particularly around fertility and hormonal health. This funding marks a crucial step in our mission to disrupt women’s health and expand access to fertility and hormonal care across the region.”

Built with a clear purpose, Ovasave is shifting women’s care from reactive to proactive. Its solutions are designed to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and make it easier for women to access support in an area that has long been considered taboo and under-discussed.

Ovasave’s fundraising comes amid growing investor interest in women’s health and fertility innovation across the MENA region. With a $1.2 million pre-seed round now closed, Ovasave is expanding operations to Saudi Arabia this summer, with broader regional growth across MENA being part of their three-year expansion strategy.

A recent report by FemTech Analytics (FTA) revealed that the FemTech market in the MENA region is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.