Fujairah, UAE: H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Fujairah Foundation for Region Development and Emirates Auction at Al Rumailah Fort.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Eng. Khamis Ahmad Al Noon, Director of the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development, and H.E. Omar Almannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.H. sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah emphasised the significant role that strategic collaboration plays in supporting community projects and initiatives, which are essential for achieving sustainable outcomes that benefit all members of the community.

H.H. noted the strong commitment on the part of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to enhancing community initiatives and government services in the emirate, and aligning them with the highest and most effective standards, in line with the UAE’s vision to continually provide its citizens with a high quality of life.

The MoU embodies the support, contribution, and collaboration between the parties involved in various community initiatives. It outlines methods to conduct operations and underscores the commitment to presenting these initiatives to the public.

The signing of the MoU was also attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.

