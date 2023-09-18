Dubai, UAE – Citi has appointed Tahany Taher as Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tahany assumed her role on September 1, 2023, and will report to the Head of CCB for Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoltan Schwardy. Tahany is the first Emirati woman to assume this role, which was previously under the purview of Zoltan.

Tahany has more than 17 years of banking experience across Consumer, Operations, Product, Private Banking and Corporate Banking across several banks in the UAE. Prior to assuming this current role, she was CCB’s Head of Digital for MEA, and the Head of Mid Corporates in the UAE, a role focused on serving mid-sized corporates segment in the country. Tahany joined Citi in December 2017 and was appointed as Head of Digital for MEA in March 2022.

Zoltan Schwardy, Head of Middle East and Africa for CCB said, “I am pleased that Tahany has assumed responsibility of running our commercial banking business in the UAE, a business that is important for our activities in the country and more broadly the region. This appointment demonstrates the emphasis we are placing on driving our EMEA CCB strategy of expansion across select markets. I am confident that Tahany’s track record will serve her well in this new role and she will continue along the path of strengthening our franchise.”

In this new role, Tahany will focus her efforts on driving CCB’s strategy in the UAE, increasing market share and helping clients gain access to the full suite of Citi products and expertise that can help them achieve their ambitions. She will lead a team of bankers who are specialized, not only from a solutions perspective, but also in key industries to deliver sector-specific insights and services.

Tahany Taher, Head of UAE for CCB added, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead an important business for Citi in the UAE and help our CCB clients by delivering the power of Citi’s network and global banking capabilities to aid in their ambitions. I am looking forward to leading the team and to furthering our commercial banking strategy.”

CCB UAE provides global banking solutions to mid-sized organizations looking to expand internationally across Citi’s network of 95 markets globally.

Tahany holds a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor’s degree from the Bombay University majoring in Finance and Economics. Tahany has also completed her International Advisory and Capital Markets qualifications with the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the U.K.

