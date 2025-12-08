DUBAI, UAE — Chedi Hospitality announces the appointment of Stephan Schupbach as President & Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant step in the Group’s continued evolution as a global curator of design-led destinations across hotels, resorts, and branded residences.

With more than three decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Stephan has held senior leadership roles across internationally recognised hotel groups, shaping transformative guest experiences throughout Europe, US, the Middle East, and Asia.

Since joining Chedi Hospitality, Stephan has played a central role in advancing the Group’s global strategy and strengthening its relationships with owners, partners, and development stakeholders.

In his expanded capacity, Stephan will lead the Group’s long-term strategic direction, steward its brand vision, and oversee the integrated performance of its hospitality and branded residences portfolio. His leadership will continue to focus on thoughtful growth, commercial alignment, and the delivery of culturally grounded, design-forward experiences that define the Chedi brand.

“Stephan’s appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership and in the future direction of Chedi Hospitality,” said the Chairman of the Board. “His strategic insight, commitment to excellence, and ability to unite teams around a shared purpose have reinforced our momentum globally. We look forward to the next phase of growth under his guidance.”

Stephan will oversee several strategic initiatives that support Chedi Hospitality’s expansion plans. This includes leading the launch of a new Chedi boutique brand that will extend the Group’s design led and culturally attuned philosophy into new market segments. He will also drive the creation of a dedicated F&B Business Vertical focused on developing signature culinary brands and standalone concepts that strengthen Chedi Hospitality’s presence across key markets and lifestyle-driven sectors.

These initiatives form part of the Group’s wider ambition to enhance its global footprint while preserving the principles of authenticity, craftsmanship and immersive cultural storytelling that define the Chedi legacy.

As Chedi Hospitality advances into its next chapter, Stephan will continue to guide the Group with a focus on long-term value creation, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to delivering contemporary luxury shaped by a deep sense of place. Further updates on upcoming brand launches and development milestones will be shared in the months ahead.