Siemens Energy has appointed Hussein Shoukry as the Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Dietmar Siersdorfer who will retire after a distinguished career of nearly four decades with the company.

As Managing Director, Hussein will be based in the UAE and will oversee the company’s operations and strategic initiatives across a regional footprint that spans 29 offices, employs more than 4,000 people, and recorded EUR 9 billion in order intake in fiscal year 2025.

“Rising energy demand is reshaping the future of both the Middle East and Africa,” Hussein said. “In the Middle East, countries are embracing a diversified energy mix and building localized supply chains, while in Africa the priority is expanding reliable electricity access for millions. The region also includes markets where critical energy infrastructure is being rebuilt or modernized.”

“With our broad portfolio in energy technology and long-standing presence, Siemens Energy will remain a committed partner in meeting these needs and strengthening the resilience of the Middle East and Africa’s energy systems.”

Hussein brings extensive experience in leading complex energy projects and strengthening global execution capabilities to his new role. Since joining the company in 2003, he has held several leadership positions, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President for Project Execution, where he led a team of over 3,500 and oversaw Siemens Energy’s global Competence Centers in Romania, Mexico, and India.

Hussein holds a degree in Construction Engineering from the American University in Cairo. His engineering background, project execution expertise, and familiarity with diverse energy markets – built through roles across Europe and the Middle East – make him well suited to steer Siemens Energy’s business in the Middle East and Africa.

