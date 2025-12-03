Muscat, Oman – Muriya, the leading integrated Tourism and Real estate developer in Oman, a partnership between Orascom Development Holding and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), announces a key leadership transition with the appointment of Ashraf Nessim as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Engineer Ashraf Nessim will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Muriya, effective December 1, 2025, succeeding Wael. Ashraf has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Orascom Development over the past 10 years, in addition to holding several senior executive positions within the Group and the Egyptian subsidiary. His deep understanding of the Group’s diverse businesses, combined with his strong operational expertise and commitment to excellence, brings to Muriya a wealth of strategic leadership experience and a proven track record in driving growth across key markets in the MENA region.

Nessim’s leadership will focus on reinforcing Muriya’s long-term vision of sustainable development, continuing to offer customer-centric, vibrant destinations, and expanding tourism and real estate offerings, in contribution to Oman’s Vision 2040. His role will also further leverage Orascom Development’s global expertise in town-building and integrated communities, combined with OMRAN’s deep understanding of the local market and leadership in tourism development, to continue to offer truly holistic and future-ready destinations in the Sultanate.

This leadership change also marks the departure of Eng. Wael Al Lawati, who has successfully led Muriya during a transformative period of growth. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant milestones in tourism investment, real estate offerings, hospitality development, and community-building initiatives, where Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah have continued to flourish as top-of-mind Integrated tourism complexes in Oman.

Muriya expresses deep gratitude to Eng. Wael, for his contributions and dedication to the company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. Speaking on the transition, Engineer Ashraf Nessim said:

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Muriya. Building on the solid foundation laid by Eng. Wael, I look forward to accelerating our growth and further enhancing our destinations that blend lifestyle, community, innovation, and environmental stewardship, as models for integrated, sustainable living while supporting the country’s broader goal of economic diversification, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

About Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants. Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with approximately 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (The Cove in the UAE and Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

About OMRAN Group

The executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, is responsible for driving the growth of the nation’s tourism sector. Established in 2005, OMRAN is committed to creating world-class tourism assets, lifestyle communities, and destinations that reflect the Sultanate's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The company plays a key role in realizing Oman’s 2040 Tourism Strategy by fostering sustainable tourism development that supports economic diversification and creates job opportunities for locals. OMRAN’s diverse portfolio includes the development of hotels, resorts, mixed-use communities, and tourism infrastructure projects across Oman, working in collaboration with both public and private sector partners.