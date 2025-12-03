Muscat, Oman: Oman International Group SAOC, one of the Sultanate’s leading providers of integrated facility management services, is pleased to redesignate the current General Manager Mr. Sandeep Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer OIG. With more than three decades of diversified leadership experience, including four transformative years as General Manager of OIG, Mr. Sandeep Kumar has played a central role in shaping the company’s culture, strategy, and operational excellence.

During his tenure as GM, he introduced a forward-thinking mindset that strengthened OIG’s reputation for quality, reliability, and customer focus. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant advancements in operational performance, expanded its capabilities across key sectors, and was recognised as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand for three consecutive years. Today, OIG manages one of the widest and most diverse client portfolios in the Sultanate, and holds one of Oman’s largest work forces in Oman with over 6000 employees, serving major government and private institutions across healthcare, defense, infrastructure, and corporate sectors.

As the CEO of OIG Mr. Sandeep said, “OIG is a legacy institution built on nearly five decades of trust and service to the nation. As we approach our 50th year, I am honoured to lead this remarkable organisation into its next chapter. Our focus will be on deepening excellence, strengthening our relationships, and ensuring that the next fifty years are even more impactful than the first.”

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sandeep Kumar will continue to build on this momentum by driving strategic growth initiatives, enhancing service excellence, and advancing OIG’s alignment with Oman Vision 2040, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. His leadership will focus on strengthening In-Country Value (ICV), developing Omani talent, promoting environmentally responsible practices, and expanding OIG’s footprint through modern, technology-enabled solutions that support national priorities.

This redesignation reflects the Board’s market alignment & full confidence in his ability to lead OIG into a new phase of expansion—one that balances operational strength with future-readiness and contributes meaningfully to the Sultanate’s economic and social progress. Oman International Group extends its sincere congratulations to Mr. Sandeep Kumar and wishes him continued success as he guides the company towards a stronger, more sustainable future.