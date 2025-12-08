Arab Finance: The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Competition Protection Commission of the Republic of Armenia (CPC Armenia) to expand cooperation in competition law enforcement and policy, as per a statement.

The MoU sets the framework for cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the two authorities in areas related to competition law enforcement and policy development.

Chairman of ECA Mahmoud Momtaz said that the authority is prioritizing expanding partnerships with its international peers as part of a broader strategy.

This strategy aims at reinforcing the efficiency of markets, supporting the investment environment, and bolstering Egypt's position as a leading country in the field of competition protection regionally and continentally.