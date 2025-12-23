Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved publishing the capital increase prospectus proposed by the board of Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company, according to a bourse filing.

The board members recommend raising the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 432.814 million from EGP 288.542 million.

The capital increase amounts to EGP 144.271 million distributed over 721.359 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.20 per share, equivalent to 0.5-to-1 bonus shares.

It is set to be financed from the reserves and retained earnings for the fiscal year that ended on December 31st, 2024.

The capital hike aims to enhance the stock liquidity in the market by increasing the number of shares, while strengthening the company's financial position with banks and financial institutions.