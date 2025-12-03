Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the appointment of Joyce Kim as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In her role, Ms. Kim will shape Proofpoint’s global marketing and communications strategy, amplifying the company’s brand, go-to-market execution, and demand acceleration initiatives worldwide, reporting directly to Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan.

Ms. Kim’s appointment underscores Proofpoint’s commitment to accelerating global growth and reinforcing its position as a defining force in securing the emerging agentic workspace. As organizations navigate the opportunities and risks of AI, Proofpoint is doubling down on its innovation agenda to empower customers to secure people, data, and intelligent agents with confidence.

“Joyce brings a rare combination of brand-building expertise and cybersecurity acumen to accelerate our next phase as the defining leader in human and agent-centric security,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint. "With a proven track record of scaling global marketing engines and a deep understanding of the C-suite buyer, Joyce’s experience and leadership will be key to building our brand and momentum as the partner of choice for securing people, data, and AI agents.”

Ms. Kim joins Proofpoint following senior marketing leadership roles across category-defining technology companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Zscaler, where she oversaw global marketing and communications. Prior to Zscaler, Ms. Kim held CMO roles at Twilio and at Genesys, and earlier marketing leadership positions at Wrike, Arm, Google, and Microsoft. She serves as a member of the board of directors at Quicklogic Corporation and the nonprofit Bring Me A Book at the Stanford Center on Early Childhood.

"AI is rewriting the rules of business, and security is the foundation that makes this transformation possible,” said Joyce Kim. "As CMO, my focus is to amplify Proofpoint’s leadership in data security and share our vision for how organizations can innovate safely in the age of AI. Together, we’ll show the world that trust—and the protection of people and data—is what fuels meaningful progress.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

