MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced the appointment of Mohamed Ahmed Bucheerei as Head of Strategy, Transformation and Business Development, reporting to Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati.

Bucheerei’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Ithmaar Bank advances its comprehensive restructuring and transformation programme aimed at strengthening its business model, optimizing capital, and delivering on a clearly defined strategic roadmap. Since joining Ithmaar in 2020, he has demonstrated strong capabilities in strategy formulation, restructuring, and transformation, contributing to noticeable improvements.

With more than 18 years of experience in banking, Bucheerei has contributed exceptionally to key strategic initiatives spanning capital restructuring, strategic exits, and the transition and integration of operations. His work has also supported the enhancement of corporate governance across Ithmaar. Prior to this appointment, he served as Head of Asset Management.

In his new role, Bucheerei will oversee strategic planning, transformation programmes, corporate development, and business expansion. He will also lead digitization, ensuring that technology and innovation continue to drive operational excellence and digital growth.

Bucheerei holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology from the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management (with a minor in Information Technology) from Bentley University in Boston, USA.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com