Cairo, Egypt — Tetra Pak is pleased to announce the appointment of Stelios Mourouglakis as Managing Director for Egypt Area, effective 1 November 2025. Stelios will be based in Cairo and will lead the company’s operations.

Stelios joined Tetra Pak in 2010 and has held a variety of leadership roles across the region. Most recently, he served as Sales Director for Central Eurasia, a position he assumed in 2022. His experience includes roles such as Key Account Director, Key Account Manager, and Account Manager, with responsibilities spanning both Greece and Egypt Area. He brings strong knowledge of the Egyptian market as well as extensive international experience, which positions him to lead Tetra Pak Egypt Area’s growth.

“Serving as Key Account Director in Egypt for over four years allowed me to build strong relationships with our customers and partners,” said Stelios. “Returning to Cairo feels like coming home, and I’m excited to reconnect with our customers and collaborate with the talented team here.”

He added, “Egypt is a dynamic and fast-evolving market with immense potential across the food and beverage value chain. It plays a pivotal role in our regional strategy, not only due to its size but also the innovation appetite and strong relations we have with our customers. I’m thrilled to be back in Cairo and look forward to working with our partners.”

Stelios also highlighted, “Libya is a promising growth frontier, with a young population eager for innovation, and a market opening up to new products, the potential is clear. I’m confident our end-to-end solutions—from processing to packaging and services—will help customers drive sustainable growth.”

He concluded, “We will be present at Pacprocess from December 9 to 12, where we will showcase Tetra Pak’s end-to-end solutions that unlock efficiency, reduce waste, and drive sustainable growth. We are committed to partnering with businesses to transform operations and create measurable value across the entire value chain.”

Please join us in congratulating Stelios on his new role and wishing him continued success.