RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grew by 4.8 percent in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed.

All economic activities recorded year-on-year growth, with oil activities rising by 8.3 percent, non-oil activities by 4.3 percent, and government activities by 1.4 percent.

Seasonally adjusted results showed real GDP rising by 1.4 percent compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Oil activities increased by 3.3 percent, non-oil activities by 0.6 percent, and government activities by 1.1 percent on a quarterly basis.