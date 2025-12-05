Abu Dhabi:The Consultative Advisory Group (CAG) of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) has appointed Amna Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standards at the Ministry of Finance, as a member of the Group for a renewable three-year term, extendable up to nine years.

This marks the first official representation of the UAE on the international council, which plays a key role in supporting the development of global public sector accounting standards and promoting financial governance and transparency across governments worldwide.

The appointment reflects international confidence in Emirati national talent and their leading role in shaping financial policies and government accounting practices.

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the achievement adds a new milestone to the UAE’s record of active participation in global financial organisations, reaffirming its leadership in adopting the highest international standards in public financial management.

AlKhoori noted that the appointment aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, and the nation’s commitment to fiscal sustainability and government transparency.

He added that Al Shamsi’s membership on the council highlights the prominent role of Emirati women in international financial leadership, and embodies the UAE’s approach to empowering national talent to contribute to shaping and developing global financial frameworks.

The Consultative Advisory Group (CAG) is one of the key advisory arms of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB). It brings together representatives from international organisations, financial institutions, and government bodies around the world to provide strategic and technical advice on the development of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).