The National Investments Company (NIC) has announced the appointment of Mohammed Adel AlKharafi as Senior Executive Officer (SEO) of its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) office. This appointment marks a key milestone in NIC’s five-year strategy to build a regional distribution network that provides seamless access to global investment opportunities. AlKharafi will lead NIC’s regional operations from Dubai, with a dual mandate: establishing the DIFC office as a booking center and serving as the launchpad for NIC’s fixed income business. His leadership is expected to strengthen NIC’s regional presence and deliver innovative investment solutions tailored to client needs.

Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlDerbas, Managing Director of Strategy at NIC, commented:

"Appointing Mohammed AlKharafi reflects NIC’s commitment to hiring exceptional talent to drive our strategic vision. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding our regional footprint and delivering world-class investment offerings."

AlKharafi brings over 18 years of experience in asset and investment management, including senior roles at the Kuwait Investment Authority, where he led fixed income strategies and built high-performing teams. He holds an MBA from Bayes Business School in London and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Mohammed Adel AlKharafi stated:

"I am honored to lead NIC’s DIFC office and contribute to its strategic growth. Our goal is to create an investment platform that combines global market access with tailored strategies, enabling clients to optimize opportunities while managing risk effectively."

This appointment underscores NIC’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and advancing its regional expansion strategy, positioning the company as a leading provider of innovative financial solutions in the region.