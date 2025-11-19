Abu Dhabi Airports has contracted US aerospace company, BETA Technologies to deploy its certified Charge Cube and Battery Thermal Management System as it rolls out an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem across the emirate.

This year, Abu Dhabi Airports was awarded a mandate to lead the development of infrastructure, operations, and commercial readiness for a strategic network of vertiports across the UAE. It has selected BETA’s electric chargers and thermal management systems to power its first two sites — Al Bateen Executive Airport and Zayed International Airport, where initial UAE air mobility routes will launch.

BETA will also provide onsite technical consulting on equipment and installation, as well as maintenance support and training.

The charging system is commissioned at Al Bateen Executive, with Zayed International to follow. With the first regional eVTOL flights expected in 2026, Abu Dhabi Airports’ roadmap outlines a phased rollout of up to 14 public vertiports located at key urban and transit locations.

Chad Nichols, BETA’s Charge Operations Lead, said: “BETA is excited to continue the international deployment of our charging solutions. We believe this commitment to permanent ground infrastructure shows the strength and momentum of our industry. Ours is the world’s first and only certified electric aviation charging and thermal management solution, and we are excited to work with Abu Dhabi Airports to deploy it throughout the region to support electric flights.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our collaboration with BETA ensures the robust infrastructure needed to make Abu Dhabi’s air taxi network a commercial reality, safe, sustainable, and built for the future.”

Airport connectivity is the critical first step in enabling a functioning AAM ecosystem. BETA’s infrastructure solutions will enable connectivity — and with their multimodal, interoperable characteristics, they will encourage the adoption of electric aircraft and ground vehicles. This marks the first step in bringing the future of mobility to reality in the UAE and another landmark in the international expansion of BETA’s charge network, which includes more than 50 sites in the US and Canada. - TradeArabia News Service

