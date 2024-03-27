You will probably first see them when you land in Dubai or the person who will bring you to the airport. You hail them on the road or book their services to get you around the city. When you’re lost, they are like ‘human Google maps’ who know how best to navigate the emirate.

For their exceptional performance, 100 taxi drivers were recently awarded the ‘Ideal Taxi Drivers’ award by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). They were selected for “enhancing customer service and fostering a competitive spirit among drivers and their companies to elevate traffic safety and awareness. They were also recognised for increasing customer satisfaction and motivating other drivers to deliver better services.”

‘We are Dubai ambassadors’

Shah Khalid Tufail Ahmed, 30, from Pakistan, is among the winners. He takes great pride in his work, noting: “To be honest, we also feel like Dubai ambassadors. We are the first ones who meet the tourists when they land at the airport. We strike up a conversation with them, and they often ask us for recommendations for the best places to visit in the UAE.

“There is a big responsibility among us taxi drivers not only to ensure the safety of our passengers but also to present a good impression about Dubai,” added Ahmed, who has been a cabbie for five years at Arabia Taxi.

“I feel proud whenever I help tourists or passengers not only get to their destinations but also give them some trivia about those places – like where is the best place to eat or hang out,” he said.

Being a taxi driver has also improved his communication and social skills. He told Khaleej Times: “When I first came here in 2017, I could only speak Urdu. But since more than 70 per cent of my passengers are tourists, I had to learn to speak English - little by little.”

“Taxi driving has changed my life,” he noted, as he also made new friends among Pakistanis and other nationalities and learned about their cultures.

Ahmed said he received a cash prize of Dh5,000 – a windfall that came at the right time as he plans to marry his long-time fiancée in Peshawar in October. “With the prize money plus Dh4,000 I will save from my salary, I will have enough money to buy gold for my bride’s family,” he noted.

Sweeter the second time

Another taxi driver who takes great pride in his work is Muhammad Waseem Abdul, 34, who has worked at Metro Taxi for eight years. But what makes him exceptional is that he has won the ‘Ideal Taxi Driver’ for the second time.

“It tastes sweeter the second time around,” he told Khaleej Times, noting it’s proof of his consistency at work and strict adherence to road safety.

“As a taxi driver, our priority is the safety of our passengers. By winning the award twice, I can proudly say that I’m one of the best drivers in Dubai. And I promise to give my best and always be mindful of following the rules on the road so I can serve as an inspiration to my colleagues,” he said.

The life of a taxi driver means long work hours – around 10 to 12 hours of driving daily, but Abdul has no complaints and is grateful as his pay puts food on the table and supports his family back home.

Abdul is also thankful for the award and prize money as he can now fulfil his wife’s wish to come and visit Dubai with their son.

Great motivation

For Tedros Woldemariam Mekuriya, the award means inspiring other drivers. “Always safety first,” he underscored. “Many drivers tailgate, swerve, stop at undesignated pick-up areas, and make U-turns from the wrong lane. They get penalised. So why violate the rules? It pays better when you follow the regulations, and you get rewarded.”

Mekuriya said he would become an ambassador and advocate for safety among his colleagues. “I’m sharing the award with them and want to inspire them to provide proper customer service, be courteous with passengers, and observe safety culture. The reward is a great motivation, and the result is that if we all become safe drivers, there will be more.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).