India's tea production in October plunged by 21.3% from a year earlier to 161.93 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday, after adverse weather hit plucking in the north-eastern state of Assam.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country's output, fell by 20.7% year on year to 90.98 million kg, the board said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

