Dubai: Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced the appointment of Scott Cameron as Residential Valuation Lead to head up the dedicated Residential Valuation team within its Middle East Valuation department, following further expansion of its advisory operation in the region.

Based in Dubai, Scott will lead the Residential Valuation team to provide valuation reports across all residential property types across the UAE and the wider MENA region, ranging from single asset valuations to the valuation of multi-market, multi-property portfolios.

Scott joins from Savills Middle East where he was Senior Surveyor for several years, having also led most recently its residential valuation team. Scott is a Chartered Surveyor, a RICS Registered Valuer and has over 10 years’ real estate industry experience, specializing in valuation and advisory, primarily for residential assets. Scott has extensive knowledge of the UAE and UK markets, having undertaken valuation and advisory assignments for major corporate clients, developers as well as local and international banks. Scott’s experience also includes undertaking RICS homebuyer report surveys.

Scott’s appointment follows a string of recent strategic hires in the region, including the appointment of Ali Manzoor as Head of Hotels & Tourism – Middle East; Esam Sultan as Head of Residential UAE – Advisory & Transactions; Pedro Ribeiro as General Manager of CBRE Saudi Arabia and Hattan Alsharif as Senior Research Analyst in Saudi Arabia.

The Residential Valuation team also welcomes Parth Modi as Graduate Surveyor and Marjorie de la Trinidad as Administrator who joins from Colliers UAE, with additional professionals expected to join in the coming months. The new hires join CBRE’s wider Valuation team of over 50 specialists in the Middle East, which is overseen by Daniel McCulloch, Senior Director & Regional Head of Valuation – Middle East.

Daniel McCulloch comments: “Scott joins our market leading Valuation team at a time of significant growth and evolution. We are experiencing a rapid uptake in the UAE residential market and with his dedicated team, equipped with industry experience, market knowledge and global scope, we are in prime position to assist our clients with the growing demand and any valuation-related real estate challenge.”

Scott Cameron says: “I am absolutely delighted to join CBRE to expand the services for residential valuation. Combined with the existing commercial specialists and CBRE’s leading regional platform, I am confident that we will further grow our residential valuation business substantially in the coming years.”