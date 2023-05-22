Manama, Bahrain: Following Bank ABC’s Board of Directors meeting, held on Sunday, 21 May 2023, Bank ABC has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Sael Al Waary as Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Mr. Al Waary, who was appointed as Acting Group CEO on 1 August 2022, has employed his extensive experience to accelerate the Bank’s performance and continue its strategic digital transformation journey. He also served as Deputy Group CEO for almost six years before being appointed as Acting Group CEO. He has also held many senior roles at Bank ABC both in London and Bahrain. He is currently the Chairman of Bank ABC Jordan, the Chairman of the Arab Financial Services Company (AFS), and Deputy Chairman of Bank ABC Egypt.

Commenting on Mr. Al Waary’s appointment, the Chairman of the Bank ABC Group, Mr. Saddek El Kaber, noted: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Al Waary as the new Group CEO of Bank ABC. Mr. Al Waary’s deep knowledge of Bank ABC has led to a robust and stable organisation during the transition over the past year.

The Board of Directors is confident that Mr. Al Waary is indeed the best fit to take Bank ABC forward, particularly as the Bank is aiming at accelerating its performance to enhance focus on growth and shareholders returns. Throughout his career at the Bank, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment and astute leadership with a special focus to develop Bank ABC to become the bank of the future.”

On his part, Mr. Al Waary, commented: “I am honored by this appointment and would like to thank the Board of Directors for its vote of confidence. Over the 40 years I have spent at Bank ABC, I have seen tremendous transformation in the Group as it has moved from strength-to-strength. Its rich and nurturing culture has inspired me to go above and beyond throughout my career. I look forward to continuing to work with the management team and the Board of Directors to deliver on the Bank’s ambitious transformational agenda and establish a digitally- empowered, financial powerhouse in the region.”

Bank ABC is a leading global banking player and provides innovative wholesale financial products and services, including Capital Markets, Transaction Banking, Specialized Finance, Islamic Finance, Real Estate Finance and Financial Markets to Corporates and Financial Institutions. It also offers retail banking services through its extensive network of retail branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria and through its digital, mobile-only ila Bank in Bahrain and Jordan.

