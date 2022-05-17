Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bain & Company announced today the appointment of Ahmed Boshnak as its new Partner and Office Head of Bain in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In his new role, Boshnak will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Bain office in Riyadh and providing strategic leadership to help deliver positive results in the KSA market.

Boshnak, a Saudi national, brings more than 20 years of professional experience in strategy consulting, financial services, and venture capital. He returns to Bain & Company where he had previously served between 2010-2013, advising clients on strategy development, performance improvement, as well as organization governance.

Speaking of Boshnak’s appointment, Tom De Waele, Managing Partner, Bain & Company Middle East, said, “Ahmed Boshnak is a highly experienced professional with a broad and deep experience as strategy consultant, entrepreneur and senior executive across sectors in Saudi Arabia. I am truly delighted to see him return and be part of our team at Bain & Company again. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently going through an exciting and unique journey as it transforms its economy and society into a global destination for trade, business, investment and tourism as part of its Vision 2030 Initiative.”

“With Ahmed, we are reinforcing our commitment to our office in Riyadh and investing in further capacity and capabilities to support the Kingdom and our key Saudi clients in this transformative moment for the country,” added De Waele.

Prior to joining Bain, Boshnak was the Managing Director of Emaar, the Economic City (EEC), a publicly listed company, and the Master Developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). Under his leadership, he led the full turnaround and transformation program to rebuild the leadership team, optimized business operations and restructured its long-term debt and capital structure. He is also the Founding Partner of Cornerstone Ventures, a GCC boutique turnaround advisory firm, and previously worked for the Saudi Investment Bank. He started his banking career with Samba Financial Group in retail banking.

Ahmed Boshnak said, “I am thrilled to be returning to Bain & Company in my new role as a partner and office head in Saudi Arabia. I have very fond memories of my time here which went a long way in developing my career. The organization has grown significantly in the region over the years. Since the launch of Vision 2030 the KSA market continues to offer a lot of potential for Bain’s global business growth. It gives me great pride and pleasure to put my expertise into delivering on the Kingdom’s ambition. It is indeed exciting to be leading the efforts to bring Bain & Company’s global expertise to the local market. I’m confident it will create excellent opportunities to further invest and develop young Saudi talent who will be part of delivering on the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.”

