Dubai, UAE – Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Arun Narayanan as the new Cluster Food & Beverage Director, responsible for overseeing all food and beverage operations across its properties within the cluster. Renowned for its global hospitality excellence, the hotel remains one of Dubai’s most revered brands, and Arun’s appointment further strengthens its commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences.

A seasoned hospitality professional with over a decade of experience, Arun brings a wealth of expertise in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. Arun began his career in India, where he gained foundational experience in the hospitality industry, working at renowned hotels such as JW Marriott Mumbai and Park Hyatt Goa, before expanding his career to international markets.

His journey then led him to Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights and Residences, where he progressed from Food & Beverage Manager to Assistant Director of Food & Beverage. Arun went on to serve as Director of Food & Beverage and F&B Regional Specialist at Hyatt Regency Belgrade and Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars, where he drove growth, introduced innovative dining concepts, and led community-focused initiatives, all while consistently enhancing guest satisfaction and achieving exceptional results.

Speaking about the new appointment, Karolina Paliszewska, General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai, said “Arun is a thoroughbred hospitality professional with a track record of excellent performance in his previous roles. We are confident that his expertise and leadership will immensely benefit our team and further enhance our standards of excellence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Arun Narayanan, the Cluster F&B Director expressed his delight as he looked forward to the next chapter of his career. “I am thrilled to join the Four Points by Sheraton family and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of its esteemed properties. My vision is to create memorable dining and event experiences that reflect the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation while ensuring the highest levels of guest satisfaction.”

With his extensive background and proven track record in the hospitality industry, Arun is poised to bring transformative leadership to the F&B operations across Four Points by Sheraton’s cluster, further enhancing the brand’s reputation as a destination of choice for exceptional dining.

For reservations or more information about Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road please visit the website.

About Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes nearly 300 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented, and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban canters, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews program. To learn more, visit us online and stay connected to Four Points on Facebook. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments & unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.