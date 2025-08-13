The pipeline technology company - a leading provider of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global energy industry - has appointed Adam Morrice as Legal and Compliance Director based in the company’s Kintore headquarters in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Previously Adam held senior positions with Expro as Legal & Contracts Manager and most recently he was Head of Legal at Trojan Energy. As a member of the Executive Committee, he leads the renewal of STATS’ legal, contract, risk and compliance functions, working closely with global and regional leadership teams on contractual oversight, regulatory compliance, policy development and strategy.

Vince Kolbuck joins the company as Global Engineering Manager based in Houston, USA. Vince will work closely with engineering teams across Canada, the USA, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and UK, ensuring strategic alignment of regional and global engineering priorities with clients’ needs.

A seasoned, results oriented leader, Vince joins the company with a diverse three-decade background in midstream pipeline operations, tank terminals, engineering and construction.

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Rawlinson, said: “Adam and Vince bring us a wealth of knowledge and experience as we move into the execution phase of our 3-year growth plan.

“Legal and compliance and engineering are important enablers of our success as we bring industry leading technology and our renowned customer service to more regions and customers around the world to help solve their pipeline integrity challenges.”

About STATS

STATS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

STATS has gained an excellent reputation for providing a responsive, client-centred approach combined with expertise and innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

The group operates from its headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire in the UK and in Edmonton, Canada; Houston, USA; Abu Dhabi, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Perth, Australia.

