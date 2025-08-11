Sharjah, UAE — Bank of Sharjah is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nasser Salem Al-Ali as its new Chief Wholesale Banking Officer. In his role, Mr. Al-Ali will lead the Bank’s corporate and commercial banking operations, driving strategic growth across all market segments, deepening client relationships, and expanding cross-sell opportunities. His appointment reflects the Bank’s commitment to nurturing UAE national talent while continuing to attract top-tier professionals to its senior management team.

With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the banking sector, Mr. Al-Ali brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in corporate banking. His track record includes leading landmark transactions and pioneering innovative digital initiatives in the UAE and the wider region. His deep understanding of institutional clients’ needs uniquely positions him to deliver advanced, tailored financial solutions. In his new capacity, Mr. Al Ali will lead the strategic direction of Wholesale Banking in alignment with the Bank’s vision, profitability targets, and regulatory requirements. He will also focus on enhancing operational efficiency, fostering a high-performance culture, and building a skilled, motivated team to deliver exceptional results.

Before joining Bank of Sharjah, Mr. Al-Ali held several senior leadership positions at prominent financial institutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Commercial Banking for the UAE at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Prior to that, he spent over two decades at HSBC, where he held key positions including Deputy Regional Head of Corporate Client Coverage & Sectors for MENAT and Managing Director Deputy Head of Corporate & Commercial Banking UAE & Regional Head of Islamic Corporate Banking MENAT, among other senior assignments.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nasser to our leadership team. His extensive industry expertise, strategic vision, and proven ability to drive growth, align perfectly with our ambitions for the Wholesale Banking business. We look forward to benefiting from his innovative approach and leadership.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Mr. Nasser Al-Ali said: “I am honored to join Bank of Sharjah at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The Bank’s successful turnaround over the past two years has laid strong foundations for innovation and growth. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our wholesale banking capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders.”

Mr. Al-Ali holds a Master’s in Big Data and Business Analytics from ESCP Business School and a Master’s in International Business Law from the University of Paris - Sorbonne-Assas International Law School. He also holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. Mr. Al-Ali is an alumnus of executive programs at Harvard, Oxford, INSEAD, London Business School, and other leading institutions. He has also graduated from two flagship programs (Young Leaders and Impactful Leaders) under Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development.

