Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Abid Nasir as its new Engineering Manager, bringing nearly two decades of experience in engineering operations and facility management across some of the UAE’s most prominent hospitality brands.

Abid joins Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai from voco Bonnington Dubai, where he served as Head of Engineering, leading preventive maintenance programs, driving sustainability initiatives and delivering high-profile renovation and upgrade projects.

His distinguished career also includes leadership roles at Meydan Hotels & Hospitality (Bab Al Shams Desert Resort), Park Hyatt Dubai, and Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers, where he consistently demonstrated expertise in operational efficiency, safety compliance, and guest satisfaction.

In his new role, Abid will be responsible for overseeing all engineering functions at the hotel, including preventive maintenance, sustainability programs, safety management systems, and long-term CapEx planning. His extensive skills in energy monitoring, project coordination, and quality management will be instrumental in enhancing both operational performance and the guest experience.

“We are confident that Abid’s proven leadership and technical expertise will strengthen our operations and help us maintain the highest standards of hospitality,” said Giacomo Puntel, General Manager of Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai.

Fluent in English, Urdu, and Punjabi, he brings a global perspective to his work, aligning perfectly with the hotel’s diverse team and clientele.