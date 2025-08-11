Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Maaden, Saudi Arabia’s leading mining and metals company - and the largest multi-commodity mining firm in the Middle East - has appointed Donovan Waller as Chief Technology Officer. A strategic step that reinforces our commitment to innovation and the integration of advanced technologies across our operations.

Donovan brings more than three decades of international experience in industrial technology development, driving competitive advantage at the intersection of business value creation, emerging technology trends and applied R&D.

Most recently, as Group Head of Technology Development at Anglo American, a company where he spent a significant part of his career, he led the creation of the FutureSmart Mining™ program, an industry-first framework that uses advanced technologies and responsible practices to deliver economic, environmental and social benefits.

With a career rooted in future-ready operations, Waller’s technical and strategic expertise will help advance Maaden’s efforts to increase output, optimize performance and reinforce its competitive position globally and locally.

Bob Wilt, CEO of Maaden, said, “Donovan’s appointment is pivotal as we build the mining company of the future. His leadership will accelerate our vision of a technology-forward, industry-leading mining champion that delivers significant value to our shareholders.”

On his appointment, Waller noted, "It’s a tremendous honor to join Maaden at such a pivotal time. With its vast potential and ambition to lead in both mining and innovation, Maaden offers a unique opportunity to build bold new tech and rethink legacy systems that could transform the entire industry."

ABOUT MAADEN

Maaden is the Middle East's largest multi-commodity mining and metals powerhouse and stands among the world's fastest growing, with a robust SAR32.5 billion (US$8.7 billion) in revenues for 2024.

As a KSA-based, globally significant mining champion, Maaden is deploying technology and talent to accelerate the exploration and production of Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral endowment to develop mining as the third sector of the Saudi economy.

With a skilled workforce of more than 7,000, Maaden operates 17 mines and sites and its products are currently exported to 55 countries globally.

