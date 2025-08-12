Promoted into extended roles to join the PPDS Senior Leadership team, Ron Cottaar is now overseeing the organisation’s marketing around the world as Head of Global Marketing, with Jae O Choi Park expanding his responsibilities as EMEA Commercial Head.

Amsterdam: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the latest structural updates to its EMEA sales and global marketing management teams, with the promotion of Jae O Choi Park and Ron Cottaar to lead the company’s amplified growth ambitions.

Reaffirming PPDS’ unparalleled commitment to supporting its global sales and marketing teams and delivering bespoke services and solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of individual customers across all markets and regions, the changes reflect the continued evolution of PPDS’ expanding global operations.

In recent years, PPDS has undergone a series of positive transformations, designed to deliver greater value and opportunities to partners and end customers with its accelerated ‘total solutions’ strategy. Announced during a brand reinvention in 2021, the strategy includes delivering the industry’s most innovative portfolio of hardware and software solutions – developed in-house and in partnership – for indoor and outdoor projects of any shape, size or environment.

Powering EMEA forward

Jae O Choi Park, who joined PPDS as European Sales Director in 2022, has been officially promoted to the newly created position of EMEA Commercial Head, joining Angela Lin, Jason Wu, and Rosa Chiu, the Commercial Heads for US and LATAM, for China, and for APA and India respectively. Jae, who has held the role on an interim basis since 2024, will now officially oversee all European sales and support activities.

Since joining the company three years ago, Jae has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and resilience. Amid frequent changes, he has been a steady and reliable force, serving as a key pillar in PPDS’ commercial success and playing a vital role in driving growth in key markets and regions.

Jae – one of the AV industry’s leading international talents, achieving extensive financial, sales, and account management experience at some of the world’s leading professional display specialists – was brought into the organisation as part of an ambitious five year global growth and expansion strategy. In his extended role, Jae will continue to evolve and accelerate this strategy, aligning it with the company’s current and future goals.

Discussing his new role, Jae commented: “I am excited to have accepted this new role and to play my part in fulfilling this company’s potential. PPDS is on an exciting journey, delivering what I believe to be the industry’s most advanced, innovative, and sustainable solutions, backed by the industry’s most talented team of professionals. We are on an upward trajectory, and what excites me the most is that we have so much more to come.”

Global business success

Supporting the bigger picture, Ron Cottaar will now serve as Head of Global Marketing, leading his teams around the world and devising new strategies to expand PPDS’ global presence and sharpen the PPDS brand and values on a local, regional, and international scale.

Now in his seventh year at PPDS, Ron’s dedication and open-mindedness, as well as his vision to augment success with the strategic introduction of a global marketing platform, as well as AI and marketing automation, have played an instrumental role in the continued development of the organisation, making him a key driver in its future achievement and an invaluable member of the Senior Leadership team.

Based in the company’s head office in Amsterdam, NL, Ron will report directly to PL Wang, Vice President at PPDS’ mother company, TPV Technology. Liaising with Jae and the Commercial Heads located around the globe, Ron will help develop marketing strategies to support sales growth and ensure opportunities are maximised.

Commenting on his enhanced role, Ron said: “Success in any business can only be achieved with the right teams. From day one, PPDS has adopted a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach to business, allowing its teams to thrive, using their expertise to make a difference. That is very distinct from other organisations. I am proud to work with some immensely talented teams around the world, all striving for the same goals. In my new role and under the new structure, we will continue to accelerate brand awareness and the value of PPDS, while bringing new opportunities to our partners and customers.”

Discussing these new organisational changes, PL Wang, VP at TPV Technology, commented: “As we move into a new era, this new structure will complement all the incredible work achieved so far, opening new doors for our teams to flex their wings, using their skills and knowledge to drive the company even further forward.

“On behalf of everyone at TPV, I congratulate Jae and Ron on their well-deserved new roles and I look forward to working with them in making this new structure a seamless success. Together, we will achieve great things.”

To learn more about PPDS, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips Professional Displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end customers – at the right time and in the right places.