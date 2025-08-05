Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has marked significant growth in its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with more than 720 hotels now operating.

In the first half of 2025 alone, the company added over 4,700 rooms through more than 60 new hotel openings, driving year-over-year organic system growth of 5 per cent in EMEA, alongside 27 new deal signings in the region, reinforcing its focus on high-growth markets and expanding access to quality, branded accommodations to travellers across the region.

Standout additions include the Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa, Monasteri Golf and Spa in Sicily and the Signature Cave Cappadocia, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Turkiye; offering distinctive stays in one the region’s most captivating destinations.

Wyndham also opened new destinations across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, with launches in Georgia, Romania, and Kazakhstan, and accelerated its momentum in Eurasia with 21 new openings in the first half of the year, expanding the regional portfolio to over 90 hotels - primarily located in India, one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing hospitality markets.

Wyndham’s strategic development partnerships also played a key role in driving brand growth, bringing its globally recognised Super 8 by Wyndham brand to two high-demand markets: Saudi Arabia and Iberia.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: “With more than 720 hotels now open across EMEA, we’re seeing incredible momentum. Travel is thriving and we’re meeting that demand with a growing portfolio that reflects the energy and diversity of this region. From stunning resorts in Sicily to one-of-a-kind cave stays in Cappadocia, we’re adding experiences that truly inspire. And with new signings in markets like Iberia and Saudi Arabia, we’re not just growing - we’re creating new opportunities for our partners and giving travellers even more great places to stay across the region.”

This regional growth contributed to 4 per cent year-over-year global organic net room growth and Wyndham’s 20th consecutive quarter of sequential developmental pipeline growth, reaching a record 255,000 rooms.

Wyndham’s EMEA region also delivered robust constant currency RevPAR growth of 7 per cent.

Backed by its Owner First approach to franchising, Wyndham’s continued expansion highlights the strength of its reputation and its long-term commitment to the success of franchisees and owners.

Highlights from H1 2025 include:

Continued expansion in Turkiye, where Wyndham is the largest hotel group, is now home to over 125 Wyndham-branded hotels, including landmark additions such as Cappadocia Cave Hotel by Wyndham, Wyndham Tarsus St. Paul and Wyndham Alanya.

Robust development in Eurasia with 21 new hotel openings in the first half of the year, including Ramada Encore By Wyndham Lucknow Airport, Ramada by Wyndham Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Beach and Wyndham Garden Jim Corbett Chhoi.

Strategic growth across Europe, reinforcing Wyndham’s strong and established presence in key markets such as Germany, Greece, Portugal, Italy and Denmark, with further openings expected this year – a clear reflection of Europe’s continued popularity with travellers.

New destinations in Eastern Europe include the introduction of new brands such as La Quinta By Wyndham Batumi into Georgia and the addition of unique locations such as Tor’re Astana, Trademark Collection and Wyndham Residences Aqkol in Kazakhstan.

Landmark deals to bring Super 8 by Wyndham brand Saudi Arabia and Iberia, with plans for 100 hotels in the Kingdom and 40 across Spain and Portugal over the next decade - meeting the accelerating demand for trusted, value-driven accommodations in these dynamic markets.

