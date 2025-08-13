Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Against the backdrop of growing recognition across the Middle East of the vital role ecologically-conscious construction plays in safeguarding infrastructure, AESG has announced the appointment of Adrian Hudson to its expanding Environment team. The hire underscores AESG’s ambition to lead the market in ecological and biodiversity consultancy, at a time when worsening climate extremes, rapid urbanisation, and large-scale construction projects present an urgent need for integrated, ecologically-sound planning.

As Senior Associate Director of the Environment Division with a focus on Ecology, Adrian will spearhead the firm’s growing portfolio of biodiversity and ecology services, helping clients navigate environmental complexities through scientifically defensible data and conservation strategies that minimise disruption to native ecosystems. Drawing on more than three decades of experience across Africa, South America, South Asia, and the Middle East, Adrian brings a rare blend of technical rigour and regional understanding. His work on renewable energy, infrastructure, and power generation projects is particularly aligned with national strategies across the GCC, where governments are investing in long-term infrastructure while seeking to mitigate environmental risk.

Adrian’s remit extends beyond project delivery. His appointment signals AESG’s determination to raise the bar for ecological consulting in the region, including through closer engagement with regulators, universities, and industry bodies. His mentoring of young consultants and academic supervision of postgraduate students in the UAE reflects AESG’s broader commitment to growing local capacity in the environmental sciences.

Crucially, Adrian sees conservation not as a ‘nice-to-have’ sustainability gesture, but as a fundamental risk management tool. “Whether it’s the loss of desert biodiversity or the vulnerability of infrastructure to flash flooding and heatwaves, nature-based solutions can no longer be an afterthought,” he said. “Biodiversity and climate change are interconnected risks. Through early planning and education, we can equip the construction sector to better withstand both.”

Brent Ridgard, Director of Environment at AESG, said the firm is ‘doubling down’ on its ecology and biodiversity services. “Just as our roots in sustainability put us ahead of the curve a decade ago, today we’re pioneering a more scientific and proactive approach to biodiversity,” he said. “We’re taking the lead in market awareness, introducing global best practices and providing forward-thinking clients with the tools to build resiliently and responsibly. Adrian’s appointment is key to this vision. His experience, credibility and passion are exactly what this region needs.”

Adrian’s project record includes some of the region’s highest-profile developments, such as NEOM’s The Line and Oxagon in Saudi Arabia. These projects required innovative ecological thinking and set new benchmarks for biodiversity integration in large-scale urban planning. His local achievements also include the translocation of the Persian Wonder Gecko for Etihad Rail and a behaviour monitoring initiative for the threatened spiny-tailed lizard with Abu Dhabi Ports, projects that advanced both scientific understanding and regulatory compliance.

“I’m excited to be joining AESG at such a pivotal time,” said Adrian. “This region is on the cusp of transformative development. To get it right we must embed biodiversity early in the process, raise awareness and strengthen our scientific base.”

Adrian’s appointment follows last year’s onboarding of Brent Ridgard as Regional Director of Environment, further enhancing AESG’s technical depth in the Middle East. The company continues to expand its environmental services, which include strategic environmental assessment, environmental impact assessment, environmental and social impact assessment, environmental compliance, environmental monitoring, due diligence and compliance auditing, environmental risk assessment, and waste management. Now, with Adrian’s arrival, AESG intends to expand and strengthen its existing ecological restoration and remediation, ecosystem services assessments, biodiversity sustainability, and nature-based solutions services, as it works to leverage its position as a leading, full-services environmental consultancy in the region.

AESG is an international Consultancy, Engineering and Advisory firm committed to driving sustainability in the built environment and beyond. With the highest calibre leadership team in our field, we pair technical knowledge with practical experience to provide hands-on, bespoke strategic solutions to our clients.

We have one of the largest dedicated specialist consultancy teams working on projects within the building, urban planning, infrastructure and strategic advisory sectors. With decades of cumulative experience, our team offers specialist expertise in sustainable design, sustainable engineering, fire and life safety, façade engineering, commissioning, digital delivery, waste management, environmental consultancy, strategy and advisory, security consultancy, cost management and acoustics. Our prestigious portfolio demonstrates our extensive capabilities and our ability to consistently deliver best in class solutions to some of the industry’s most complex technical challenges. www.aesg.com