Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Pascal Blanqué as a Global Head – Quantitative Research & Development in its Strategy & Planning Department, effective from 1 November 2022.

The Quantitative Research & Development team applies a systematic, science-based approach to developing and implementing investment strategies, drawing on the latest developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and high performance computing. Mr. Blanqué will join and complement a senior, multi-disciplinary group of Global Heads of Quantitative Research & Development who are responsible for overseeing and contributing to the team’s research, development and implementation of investment strategies.

Mr. Blanqué was previously Group Chief Investment Officer and Deputy CEO at Amundi Asset Management and member of its Executive Committee from February 2005. He was founding Chairman of the Amundi Institute, focusing on cross-disciplinary research, market strategy and asset allocation advisory. He was also Global Head of Amundi’s third party distributors business from 2010 to 2016, and its institutional business up to 2017. From 2000 to 2005, he was Head of Economic Research and Chief Economist of Crédit Agricole. Before joining Crédit Agricole, Mr. Blanqué held various senior economic research and investment strategy roles at Paribas, where he began his career in 1991.

Mr. Blanqué is an economist, financial historian and author, and is the recipient of various awards for his achievements in investment management and works on financial markets. He has been a lecturer and researcher at several leading French academic institutions, and is a member of prominent think tanks such as the French Société d’Economie Politique, The 300 Club, the MSCI Advisory Council and the Bretton Woods Committee.

Mr Blanqué studied at the Ecole Normale Supérieure. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques and holds a PhD in Finance from Paris-Dauphine University.

About ADIA

Established in 1976, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation.

For more information: https://www.adia.ae

